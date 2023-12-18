Hospitality Hub to open warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center on Monday night.

The warming center will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, and will close on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 a.m.

Those who need a ride to the warming center through MATA can contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 beginning at 9:30 p.m.

An Emergency Warming Center is for people who need a temporary facility from the cold weather.

The warming center does not replace the services provided by a shelter.

Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who needs food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue call 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue call 901-529-4545.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.