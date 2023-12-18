Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hospitality Hub to open warming center

The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center for those on Monday night.
The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center for those on Monday night.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center on Monday night.

The warming center will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, and will close on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 a.m.

Those who need a ride to the warming center through MATA can contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 beginning at 9:30 p.m.

An Emergency Warming Center is for people who need a temporary facility from the cold weather.

The warming center does not replace the services provided by a shelter. 

Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who needs food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue call 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue call 901-529-4545.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Latest News

(Left) Atlanta native, Jaylin McKenzie, who was shot and killed by Memphis police during a...
Family of Jaylin McKenzie files lawsuit against city, police chief
Memphis forward David Jones (8) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Memphis men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25
MPD generic
City Gear loss prevention employee shoots threatening customer, police say
Richard West
Man wanted for first-degree murder turns himself in to Brownsville police