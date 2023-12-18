First Alert Forecast: quiet, cold start to new week; milder air returns by late week

MONDAY: A chilled brand of sunshine looks ever-present for the start of the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect a seasonable start in the 30s – only rebounding toward the upper 40s and lower 50s by afternoon. North breezes look to turn, at times, aggressive – with gusts to 25-30 mph possible. While the winds will begin to slacken, expect a cold and clear night in the 20s by early Tuesday. A hard freeze is likely across the region and should be met with caution.

TUESDAY: A frigid start to your day, but again, sunshine will rule the afternoon. All of this, under a dome of high pressure, will keep us quiet, bright and cool. Expect the morning 20s to rebound toward the upper 40s to near 50 by the afternoon. Gradually, southerly winds will take hold and push milder air into the region. Expect another cold night, though, as lows fall back into the 20s to near 30.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warming trend will push temperatures back above average through mid-late week. Sunshine will begin to fade behind more clouds as moisture builds over the area. Highs will top out in the 50s come Wednesday, 60s by late week into Christmas weekend. Showers and storms will eventually make their presence known through the holiday weekend before gradually clearing mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

