Family of Jaylin McKenzie files lawsuit against city, police chief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Jaylin McKenzie, a 20-year-old who died following an altercation with police, is filing a lawsuit against the city of Memphis and police chief CJ Davis.

McKenzie was shot and killed by police during an attempted traffic stop in December 2022

The Memphis Police officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

The District Attorney’s Office released footage of the events leading to Jaylin McKenzie’s death back in September.

The video shows officers pursuing a white vehicle. Once that vehicle comes to a stop, McKenzie gets out and runs away.

Nine gunshots can be heard; officers are then seen standing around McKenzie’s lifeless body, where they pull a gun from his side.

The lawsuit claims that McKenzie was shot five times and, while he was still alive, did not receive medical aid from officers.

The suit also claims that officers used unreasonable and excessive force.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed Rookie Officer Nuhame Dorme, his veteran partner Officer Christopher Jackson, and the responding supervisor Lieutenant Mark Gilbertson, all violated department policies during the fatal traffic stop.

According to MPD, both officers in the initial traffic stop violated MPD pursuit policy, and Officer Dorme was found to have not activated his body-worn camera during the chase and fatal shooting.

DA Mulroy says video evidence confirms McKenzie disobeyed officers’ orders, led police on a chase, and had an assault rifle and a handgun on his person. Evidence also shows McKenzie fired his handgun twice and would have likely fired a third time if his gun had not jammed.

However, because Officer Dorme failed to have his body cam turned on, the DA’s Office has no evidence to contradict both officers’ claims that McKenzie fired first and an officer shot back in self-defense.

The city of Memphis, Police Chief CJ Davis, and five officers are listed in the lawsuit.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Mckenzie by Jacob Gallant on Scribd

