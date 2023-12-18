Doctor discusses new class of weight loss treatments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we inch towards 2024, losing inches might be part of your New Year’s resolution.

And with all the craze off new weight loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy on social media, Bariatrics Physician at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Dr. Leigh Daigle joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new class of weight loss treatments and how they act differently on the body.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.