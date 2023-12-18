Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Doctor discusses new class of weight loss treatments

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we inch towards 2024, losing inches might be part of your New Year’s resolution.

And with all the craze off new weight loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy on social media, Bariatrics Physician at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Dr. Leigh Daigle joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new class of weight loss treatments and how they act differently on the body.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Latest News

sickness flu generic
Infectious disease expert shares Mid-South cold and flu trends
Infectious disease expert shares Mid-South cold and flu trends
Doctor discusses new class of weight loss treatments
Memphis forward David Jones (8) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Memphis men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25