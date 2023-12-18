Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Clarksdale 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping in bed

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A Clarksdale 13-year-old is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting while sleeping in bed Friday night.

The Clarksdale Police Department says the unknown shooter(s) fired numerous shots at a house in the 100 block of Douglas Street, striking the teenager who was asleep in bed. Officers responded to the home at 8:49 p.m.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

No description of the suspect(s) was provided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Latest News

Jarvis R. Greer Street
Portion of S Parkway renamed to honor Jarvis Greer
Police say the three men pictured are wanted in a fatal robbery-turned shooting that took...
4 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in attempted robbery inside Memphis convenience store
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
3rd person charged after police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit