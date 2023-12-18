Clarksdale 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping in bed

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A Clarksdale 13-year-old is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting while sleeping in bed Friday night.

The Clarksdale Police Department says the unknown shooter(s) fired numerous shots at a house in the 100 block of Douglas Street, striking the teenager who was asleep in bed. Officers responded to the home at 8:49 p.m.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

No description of the suspect(s) was provided.

