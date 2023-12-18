City Gear loss prevention employee shoots threatening customer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A City Gear loss prevention employee shot a threatening customer on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:00 p.m. at City Gear on 4070 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with a witness who said the victim came inside the business wanting a refund on shoes that he purchased at an earlier time.

Police say the witness told the victim that City Gear doesn’t do refunds and that’s when the victim became upset.

The victim then started making threats towards her saying, “I will get someone to come up here to beat your a**.”

That’s when the suspect, an employee with loss prevention tried to calm the victim down.

The victim then started making threats toward the suspect saying, “I will kill you. I don’t care about that gun,” according to police.

The victim then began to walk up to the suspect who pulled out a handgun and began to fire at the victim.

The Memphis Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

