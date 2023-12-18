Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Gear loss prevention employee shoots threatening customer, police say

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A City Gear loss prevention employee shot a threatening customer on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:00 p.m. at City Gear on 4070 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with a witness who said the victim came inside the business wanting a refund on shoes that he purchased at an earlier time.

Police say the witness told the victim that City Gear doesn’t do refunds and that’s when the victim became upset.

The victim then started making threats towards her saying, “I will get someone to come up here to beat your a**.”

That’s when the suspect, an employee with loss prevention tried to calm the victim down.

The victim then started making threats toward the suspect saying, “I will kill you. I don’t care about that gun,” according to police.

The victim then began to walk up to the suspect who pulled out a handgun and began to fire at the victim.

The Memphis Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Latest News

Richard West
Man wanted for first-degree murder turns himself in to Brownsville police
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Memphis Police Department investigates smash-and-grab at an AT&T store on Monday morning.
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at AT&T store
Paul Young
Mayor-Elect Paul Young speaks about public safety in Memphis