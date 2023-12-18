Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bringing Peace & Cheer Throughout The 901

For about 20 years, this special Santa has been able to get those in gangs to put down their guns and pick up the holiday spirit handing out cheer in Memphis’ toughest neighborhoods!

Larry Hunter | Director of Touched By An Angel

Holiday Celebration Brings In Top DJs & Musicians

This holiday party brings some of the most popular DJs together, and you’re invited to get festive!

Derrick Payne | Founder of Jingle Jam

Brandon Rainey | CEO of SÕLIDA Tequila

Northwest Wednesdays: Major Headlines Coming To The Heindl Center

From your favorite musicals to performing headliners! The spring is shaping up with incredible acts headed to the Mid-South!

Dr. Blake Bostick | Director for Heindl Center For Performing Arts

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

