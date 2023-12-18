Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Classic, Chocolate, & Horchata Espresso Martinis
It’s time for martini mayhem! We’re taking your average espresso martini and giving it excitement and edge with a base from Blue Ice Vodka!
Tom Gibson | President of Blue Ice Vodka
Timeless His & Her Gifts For The Holidays
Winter engagements, holiday surprises...check out these beautiful, festive finds on everyone’s wish list!
Lamar McCubbin | President of Sissy’s Log Cabin
Sponsored by Sissy’s Log Cabin
Taking The Hassle Out Of Holiday Travel
Are you an adventurous traveler or more laidback? Doesn’t matter. See how Guide Geek can be your FREE personal travel agent.
Ross Borden | CEO of Matador Network & GuideGeek
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.