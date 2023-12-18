Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Classic, Chocolate, & Horchata Espresso Martinis

It’s time for martini mayhem! We’re taking your average espresso martini and giving it excitement and edge with a base from Blue Ice Vodka!

Tom Gibson | President of Blue Ice Vodka

Timeless His & Her Gifts For The Holidays

Winter engagements, holiday surprises...check out these beautiful, festive finds on everyone’s wish list!

Lamar McCubbin | President of Sissy’s Log Cabin

Sponsored by Sissy’s Log Cabin

Taking The Hassle Out Of Holiday Travel

Are you an adventurous traveler or more laidback? Doesn’t matter. See how Guide Geek can be your FREE personal travel agent.

Ross Borden | CEO of Matador Network & GuideGeek

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

