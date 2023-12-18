Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 14 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Int’l Cuisines That Empower Refugees In Memphis

There’s a restaurant in the 901 that not only connects you to authentic international cuisines but supports those refugees as well!

Juan Viramontes | Founder & Head Bartender at Global Café

Young Minds Find & Flourish In Their Creative Skills

It’s all about the arts! See who is setting up students to explore their creativity with over 20 courses.

Jolie Day | Fine Arts Teacher at St. Benedict at Auburndale

Tony Gerard | Senior Student at St. Benedict at Auburndale

Holiday Budgeting, Saving, & Spending

The holidays are here. Is your wallet ready? First South Financial has tips to get you set for the season.

Maria McClendon | Senior Vice President of Marketing with First South Financial

Taylor Moody | Vice President of Sales & Business Development with First South Financial

Sponsored by First South Financial

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

