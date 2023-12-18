Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Ketamine Treatment & IV Therapy For Restoration
Unwind, inhale, and infuse inside this unique place in the 901.
Sponsored by Restoration Infusions Center
Black Artists In America Since 1929
December is a great time to visit Dixon. We get a look at the gallery and exhibitions set up for the season.
Julie Pierotti | Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Rudolph Takes The Stage For One Day In Memphis
A Christmas classic that’s gone down in history. Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer is here before their big Orpheum theatre performance.
Talia Gloster | “Rudolph” in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.