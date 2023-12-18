Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Ketamine Treatment & IV Therapy For Restoration

Unwind, inhale, and infuse inside this unique place in the 901.

Sponsored by Restoration Infusions Center

Black Artists In America Since 1929

December is a great time to visit Dixon. We get a look at the gallery and exhibitions set up for the season.

Julie Pierotti | Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Rudolph Takes The Stage For One Day In Memphis

A Christmas classic that’s gone down in history. Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer is here before their big Orpheum theatre performance.

Talia Gloster | “Rudolph” in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

