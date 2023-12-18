Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart

Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart located on Raleigh Lagrange Road on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a trio who they say shoplifted approximately $3,400 worth of toys from a local Walmart.

Police say on Sunday, December 10, two women and a man walked into the store located at 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road, loaded their shopping carts with children’s toys, and then walked out without paying.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a hard freeze tonight followed by a warm up that will lead to rain for Christmas
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 18, 2023
Clarksdale 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping in bed
Jarvis R. Greer Street
Portion of S Parkway renamed to honor Jarvis Greer