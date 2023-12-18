Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a trio who they say shoplifted approximately $3,400 worth of toys from a local Walmart.

Police say on Sunday, December 10, two women and a man walked into the store located at 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road, loaded their shopping carts with children’s toys, and then walked out without paying.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

