4 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in attempted robbery inside Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for four suspects after a man was killed during an attempted robbery inside the In & Out Deli and Tobacco in Mallory Heights on Thursday.

Police say Thursday evening, four people pulled up to the convenience store located at 1979 South Third Street in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Three men were seen getting out of the car and going inside the store, where they approached a man and attempted to rob him.

Police say the man was fatally shot during the altercation.

The three suspects then got back in the Hyundai and took off in an unknown direction.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the culprits.

The four suspects are described as:

A man with dreads, wearing a yellow vest, a black shirt with “23″ on it, black pants, and red sandals.

A man with dreads, wearing a green sweater, black pants, gray and white shoes.

A man with dreads, wearing a purple sweater with a pink triangle, black pants, and white sandals.

A woman wearing a dark bonnet, glasses, and a white shirt. Police say she is not pictured.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

