3rd person charged after police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third person is charged after his alleged involvement in a police chase through Whitehaven last week that left a woman dead.
The pursuit happened Thursday afternoon, when officers approached a white Infiniti SUV with a broken rear passenger-side window in the area of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped off.
The vehicle crashed in the area of E Holmes Road and Fairley Road.
That crash caused a parked vehicle to hit a pedestrian, killing her.
The suspects’ vehicle sped off again and was involved in a second crash, this time involving a Memphis police squad car.
All three men who were inside the SUV were taken into custody.
Devante Abston, 25, is charged with theft of property, intentionally evading arrest, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest.
Police say Abston was the driver of the Infiniti. He faces a $30,000 bond.
Abston is a convicted felon over a charge of receiving stolen property in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
On Friday, the Memphis Police Department announced that two of the suspects have been officially charged: an unidentified 17-year-old and 18-year-old Trevor Randle.
Both are charged with property theft ($10,000-$60,000), evading arrest on foot, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Randle is also charged with intentionally evading arrest in an auto. He’s been released on his own recognizance.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.