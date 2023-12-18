Advertise with Us
3rd person charged after police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead

The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third person is charged after his alleged involvement in a police chase through Whitehaven last week that left a woman dead.

The pursuit happened Thursday afternoon, when officers approached a white Infiniti SUV with a broken rear passenger-side window in the area of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped off.

The vehicle crashed in the area of E Holmes Road and Fairley Road.

That crash caused a parked vehicle to hit a pedestrian, killing her.

The suspects’ vehicle sped off again and was involved in a second crash, this time involving a Memphis police squad car.

All three men who were inside the SUV were taken into custody.

Devante Abston, 25, is charged with theft of property, intentionally evading arrest, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest.

Police say Abston was the driver of the Infiniti. He faces a $30,000 bond.

Abston is a convicted felon over a charge of receiving stolen property in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department announced that two of the suspects have been officially charged: an unidentified 17-year-old and 18-year-old Trevor Randle.

Both are charged with property theft ($10,000-$60,000), evading arrest on foot, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Randle is also charged with intentionally evading arrest in an auto. He’s been released on his own recognizance.

