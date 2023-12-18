1 woman critical after shooting on Cable Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Around 5:34 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Cable Avenue near Spottswood.

When police arrived, they discovered that one woman had been shot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.