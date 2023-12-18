Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 woman critical after shooting on Cable Avenue, police say

1 woman critical after shooting on Cable Avenue, police say
1 woman critical after shooting on Cable Avenue, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Around 5:34 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Cable Avenue near Spottswood.

When police arrived, they discovered that one woman had been shot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
3 men injured after a shooting on Airways, according to police
3 men injured after a shooting on Airways
1-year-old boy killed in Frayser shooting
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Latest News

Memphis hands Clemson first loss of season with 79-77 victory
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Cold to start with a warmup by the middle to end of the week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say