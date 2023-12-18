1 woman critical after shooting on Cable Avenue, police say
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
Around 5:34 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Cable Avenue near Spottswood.
When police arrived, they discovered that one woman had been shot.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
