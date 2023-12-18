Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Latest News

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean
(Left) Atlanta native, Jaylin McKenzie, who was shot and killed by Memphis police during a...
Family of Jaylin McKenzie files lawsuit against city, police chief