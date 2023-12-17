MPD investigating shooting in Binghampton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday morning.
Police responded to the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Nathan Avenue.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
We will update you as we learn more information.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.