Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say

Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say kidnapped two women, beat them, and refused to let them leave.

On November 15, officers responded to a call regarding an assault that took place at an apartment on Northumberland Lane.

Police were informed by two women that they were assaulted by a man and held hostage in an apartment.

Datavius Puryear, 25, was in a relationship with one of the victims and showed up at her apartment.

When the victim refused to let him in, Puryear kicked open the door and forcefully entered.

Puryear grabbed the victim by her throat, strangled her, and punched her repeatedly.

Throughout the night, Puryear beat her and restricted her from leaving the apartment.

The second victim, a friend, showed up to the apartment and knocked.

She was pulled into the apartment, beat, and held hostage by Puryear.

One of the victims grabbed a knife and stabbed Puryear.

They escaped while he was injured and rushed to their car.

Puryear chased after them and attempted to slash their tires with the knife.

The two women were able to escape and find help.

Puryear was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

