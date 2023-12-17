Advertise with Us
Man injured in Binghampton shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Nathan Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

