Man injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Nathan Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.