Man hospitalized after shooting in southeast Memphis, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 12:40 a.m. on Meadow Vale Drive.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

