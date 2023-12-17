Man hospitalized after shooting in southeast Memphis, SCSO says
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting at 12:40 a.m. on Meadow Vale Drive.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.