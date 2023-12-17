Advertise with Us
Dry end to the weekend and a chilly start to the week

First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A dry pattern will be in place today through Thursday but temperatures are going to be chilly and below average to start the week. The coldest day will be Monday when highs will be near 50 and it will be breezy which will make it feel even colder. Highs will warm near 60 by the end of the week and a cold front could bring showers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon, highs in the low 50s and northwest winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and northwest winds at 5-10 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A dry cold front will push through the Mid-South early on Monday. This will make for a breezy and cold start to the work week. Highs on Monday will be near 50. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 MPH which will make it feel like temperatures are in the 30s with the wind chill. Monday night and early Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s. Mostly sunny conditions will be the story for the start of the work week before clouds begin to roll back in late week. A warming trend will take place starting Thursday with highs near 60. A chance of rain Friday and into our Christmas holiday weekend.

EARLY CHRISTMAS OUTLOOK: Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look to be in the upper 50s, low 60s. Showers are also possible both days with a slightly higher chance on Christmas Day. Keep checking back for your latest First Alert Forecast.

