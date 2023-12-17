Community honors MPD officers for saving 15-year-old shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tonight several officers are being honored for saving a teenager when one of her own family members Shot her.

A much different story for 15-year-old Taylor Logan Saturday night.

Just a few weeks ago life was much different.

She is the only survivor of 52-year-old Mavis Christian Shooting spree.

Mavis killed 4 of his family members including his ex-wife.

Logan was shot several times during the ordeal and these officers from the Raines station responded to the call of duty.

“I think it was two or three weeks ago when we were at this very place for a triple funeral, and she wasn’t able to walk and to see her able to walk today you have to know that God is in control,’’ Byron Hardaway, MPD officer.

The pastor at New Sardis Baptist church wanted to celebrate these MPD during a time when MPD is being criticized the most.

Logan is just thankful that someone was there to answer the call for help.

“Thank you for saving my life so one day I can become a teacher,” said 15 year old Taylor Logan

“This is why we do the job. This is why we take the position to help people when we have the opportunity to,” said Hardaway.

The officers were given plagues by the church thanking them for what they did.

“We really didn’t want any recognition. Because these officers go out everyday and just do their job,” said Hardaway.

Hardaway said it is a pleasure and an honor to be able to serve the people of Memphis.

Like the colonel said we don’t take lives we save lives,” said Hardaway.

The pastor of New Sardis Baptist church plans to have a scholarship to help Logan get through college.

Hardaway said they are also working on ways to help her as well and will inform Action News 5 when more information is available.

