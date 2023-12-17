901 Now: Baptist Memorial and Christ Community host holiday event for homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sharing the love during Christmas time, Baptist Memorial Health Care and Christ Community Health Services hosted its annual Tree of Faith, Hope & Love holiday event for the homeless community.

In its 14th year, the mission for the Tree of Faith, Hope & Love event remains the same.

“In Memphis TN, the homeless go underserved., Keith Norman, Vice president of Government Affairs/Chief Community Relations Officer, Baptist Memorial Health Care said. “For many years now, Baptist has served up to thirty thousand people or seen thirty thousand visits per year in our community, trying to help those who may be homeless, stay well as best as possible.

To do that community leaders like Norman and dozens of volunteers gathered outside the hospitality hub to provide a meal, winter necessities, and a free health screening.

Norman said that through the years he’s seen how this event impacts the homeless community.

“From tears to confessions, where people accept Christ as their Lord and Savior. I’ve had opportunities to pray with people. I’ve had opportunities to make connections with people beyond this particular day.”

Shantelle Leatherwood, the CEO of Christ Community Health Services, said giving back is not only a way to break the cycle of poverty, but a reminder for others to count their blessings.

“What they’ve gone through, their experiences. we all experience trials in our life, we all experience tribulations in our life,” Leatherwood said. “Sometimes we just need someone to encourage us, support us, love us, and lift us when we are down. That’s what we want to do.”

Through this selfless event, community leaders send a message of love to those who need to hear it the most.

“Someone cares,” Norman said. “That especially the people of Memphis care, Baptists memorial healthcare Christ community services and the hospitality hub and the city of Memphis, that they care.

