Man injured after shooting at City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting at the City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Winchester Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is a known suspect that fled the scene after the shooting.
No other information is known at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.