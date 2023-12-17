Advertise with Us
Man injured after shooting at City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting at the City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Winchester Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is a known suspect that fled the scene after the shooting.

No other information is known at this time.

