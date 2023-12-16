Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to Saturday showers and cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will bring scattered showers to the Mid-South tomorrow followed by the return of sunshine to end the weekend and for much of next week along with more seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Winter begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures near 60 along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

