Victims trapped in Frayser house fire

Rescue effort underway
The scene in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue in Frayser
The scene in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue in Frayser
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several people are trapped inside a house fire in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

A rescue effort is currently underway.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue.

Locals are asked to avoid the area as firefighters battle the blaze.

Action News 5 is on the scene.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

