Victims trapped in Frayser house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several people are trapped inside a house fire in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

A rescue effort is currently underway.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue.

Locals are asked to avoid the area as firefighters battle the blaze.

Action News 5 is on the scene.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

