Semi-finalists named in the MSCS Superintendent search

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS is now one step closer to naming the next superintendent.

Out of a pool of 21 candidates, Friday the public watched the 5 semi-finalists being interviewed for the job.

MSCS has not had a permanent superintendent since August of 2022 when then superintendent Dr. Joris Ray resigned.

After harsh criticism over the current search process, the board decided to start over last Spring.

The candidates were streamed live online, and the public was invited to watch in person.

“For me, I’m going to hold these elected officials accountable for what they’re doing, right now we need a superintendent that’s going to be ready day one,” said Charles Lampkin who is a member of the education advocacy group Memphis Lift.

Lampkin also has six kids being educated in MSCS.

As you can imagine, choosing the district’s next leader is an incredibly important decision.

The 5 Semi-finalists are:

  • Yolanda Brown, Chief Academic Officer in Atlanta.
  • Dr. Marie N. Feagins, Chief of High Schools and Leadership Development with Detroit Public Schools
  • Dr. Cheryl Proctor, Deputy Superintendent for Portland Public Schools
  • Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, Retired Superintendent in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Dr. Angela Whitelaw, Deputy Superintendent with MSCS

School board members were tasked with scoring the interviews to ultimately narrow it down to three finalists.

“The scores are their guides. They will have their scores and they are going to have to have a substantiative conversation about everything that they’ve heard,” said Tomeka Hart Wigginton whose consultant firm is working with the superintendent search.

However, it’s not just school board members tallying things up, so were community stakeholders like Dr. Cynthia Mitchell, a professor with Christian Brothers University.

“It is important to understand that so goes the district, so goes the universities, so goes the community,” said Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell along with everyone in attendance received score cards,  the average score will be given to board members for their consideration.

“Memphis is a very unique place and the skill sets are going to have to be a balance of understanding academics, being forward-thinking around operations,  but most importantly be willing to do those things that have not been done yet,” said Mitchell.

The 3 finalists are scheduled to be chosen during the next school board meeting on Tuesday, December 19.

The new Superintendent will be in place by July 1, 2024.

