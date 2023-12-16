Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Periods of showers today and cooler temperatures

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will bring periods of showers and windy conditions to the Mid-South through early evening. Skies will clear tonight and skies will be partly cloudy to end the weekend and for much of next week along with more seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Winter begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures near 60 along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Mother sets fire to house with child inside, police say
Mother sets house on fire with her child inside, police say
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to Saturday showers and cooler temperatures
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 15, 2023
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet Friday; showery periods return Saturday
12/15 First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Friday; showery periods return Saturday