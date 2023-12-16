Advertise with Us
MSCS leaders accredit academic growth to 2-teacher classrooms

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many teachers within Memphis-Shelby County Schools are not working in their classroom alone, and district leaders attribute recent academic gains to the special aids.

Roughly 750 Specialized Education Assistants were added to the MSCS staff during the 2021-2022 school year, according to district leaders. The new role that has helped thousands of students grow academically.

“Those 5 students that just don’t get it and you can’t touch them just yet, your SEA is right there to help you with those 5 students, while you do your whole group,” explained Willow Oaks Elementary 2nd grade teacher, Jamaica Clay. “And when you get those 5 students that she has taught and you see their growth in progress, it makes all the difference.”

The addition of SEAs across the district has resulted in a 5% growth in the district’s literacy scores and a 4.3% growth in math scores.

“We just make sure they all know the phonics, know the foundation and make sure everything they need to know.” Clay explained.

Though the increase is felt, there’s still work to be done. According to the education nonprofit SCORE, black and Hispanic students across Tennessee, which make up a large proportion of MSCS, are seeing lower proficiency rates than their white counterparts.

MSCS staff said they believe with the help of their SEAs, that statistic can change.

Anyone interested in being an SEA, should visit the district’s website.

