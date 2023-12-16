MPD investigating shooting in Uptown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. this morning on Mill Avenue near North 6th Street.

There is no victim or suspect information right.

We will update you as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.