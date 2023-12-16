MPD investigating Frayser shooting
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened in Frayser on Saturday morning.
Police are on Wellons Avenue and have been there since around 2:00 a.m.
Details are limited but as we learn more we will update you.
