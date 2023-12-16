MPD investigating Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened in Frayser on Saturday morning.

Police are on Wellons Avenue and have been there since around 2:00 a.m.

Details are limited but as we learn more we will update you.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.