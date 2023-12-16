Man hospitalized after shooting in Uptown; 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:00 a.m. on Mill Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three people are detained, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

