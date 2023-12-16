Juvenile killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that killed a juvenile on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. on Wellons Avenue.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.