Frayser man speaks out after being granted clemency

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Governor Bill Lee granted clemency to 23 Tennesseans including DeAndre Brown of Memphis.

Brown went from being a convicted felon, helping felons to a pardoned man helping others succeed.

Brown has helped hundreds of people change their lives after jail.

Now he said he is changing his life’s narrative with a new chance at life.

Brown said the call from Governor Lee changed his life.

“I got a phone call today from Governor Lee and I got my Pardon,” Brown told his kids during the announcement.

It was a moment Brown and his family waited for patiently.

“When the Governor called and said it was Governor Lee, I had an idea of what it might be and my heart began to race,” he said. “I started crying and then he began to tell me that he was granting me a Pardon today and the work I had done with so many people was inspiring.”

Brown spent time in state and federal prisons as a convicted felon all life-changing experiences even after he was released.

He said although he has helped others for 15 years, it has taken a while for him to apply for clemency.

“But I didn’t apply for my pardon until earlier this year because I really felt like I really did not deserve one. Everything they said I did, I did. And I didn’t feel like it was right to attempt to get that wiped away,” he said.

Brown said although there were so many obstacles throughout his journey he persevered which is what he encourages others to do.

Recidivism in this area is up 36% compared to 2022, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Brown said some obstacles are hard to overcome causing some people to re-commit crimes.

“This doesn’t come with a check, it doesn’t come with any money, but it comes with me knowing I have regained my life and you can’t put a price on that,” he said.

Brown said he spent two Christmases behind bars and the rest as a convicted felon.

This Christmas he said will feel different now that he is pardoned.

