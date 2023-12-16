Firefighters rescue man from Frayser house fire; victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was trapped in a house that caught fire in Frayser on Friday night.

The Memphis Fire Department says that they responded to the home in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue at 7:42 p.m.

Fire officials say two people were inside the home in total: a husband and wife.

The wife was reportedly alerted to the fire after the smoke alarm went off. She was able to escape, while her husband was trapped inside.

Fire officials say the man did rely on a wheelchair.

After a swift rescue effort by the Memphis Fire Department, the man was rescued and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters say this was an accidental electrical fire.

