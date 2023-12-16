A few showers could linger overnight but here’s your First Alert to a dry end to the Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers could linger overnight, mainly in areas east of I-55, but a gradual clearing is expected. Lows will dip into the upper 30s. For Sunday, expect a dry yet cooler day to round out the weekend. Cool conditions will carry over for the start of our work week.

TOMORROW: Starting off mostly sunny, however, clouds will build back in the afternoon making for a good mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will reach into the low 50s. Winds will be Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A dry cold front will push through the Mid-South early on Monday. This will make for a breezy and cold start to the work week. Highs on Monday will be near 50, and lows going into Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s. Mostly sunny conditions will be the story for the start of the work week before clouds begin to roll back in late week. A warming trend will take place for the back half of the week with highs near 60 by Thursday. Rain chances come back into the picture Friday and into our Christmas holiday weekend.

EARLY CHRISTMAS OUTLOOK: Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look to be above average, into the upper 50s, low 60s. Showers are also possible both days with a slightly higher chance on Christmas with a system pushing through the Mid-South during the day. We are over 7 days out so models can and will change. Keep checking back for your latest First Alert Forecast.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

