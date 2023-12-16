Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say set a bed on fire while her ex-boyfriend and his family were asleep in it.

On March 1, officers reported to a private residence on Sunnyslope Drive.

The victim informed the police that his boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend set their bed on fire while they all were asleep in it, including their child.

Police say that the victim heard a lighter clicking outside of the bedroom before falling asleep but didn’t think anything of it.

According to MPD, Derrica Wiggins, 19, set the bed comforter on fire with a burned piece as the ex-boyfriend and his family slept.

Wiggins was later confronted by her ex as well as his current girlfriend.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for reckless burning and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
2 charged after police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured
1-year-old boy killed in Frayser shooting
Periods of showers and cool temps
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast
A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday morning.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Uptown; 3 detained