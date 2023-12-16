Community mourns after multiple people killed in shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the past 24 hours, multiple Memphians were killed and several others were injured.

Families are trying to figure out why as city leaders come together to try and find a solution to one of the city’s biggest issues.

“Yall took my baby away from me and my life,” said Anesha Mosley, one of the family members in mourning.

One of those victims in the Riverdale shooting that left two dead was 20-year-old La’Marrious Johnson.

“I don’t know how to feel. You see other people and I don’t know if this will ever be a happy day for me you know,” said Jesse Mosley.

”He had just had a daughter she is two-week-old and this is his two-year-old son so we just want to know what happened, why, Anesha Mosley.

Several other families of victims of Thursday’s violence are also trying to figure out what happened and why.

Mayor-elect Paul Young condemned the acts of violence over the past 24 hours.

He recently announced his reappointment of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Young said the city and MPD are committed to making sure crime is tackled on all levels starting now.

My goal is to rally this community cause and this purpose. We have a mission to stop crime in the community. This is not a one-person thing this is a community effort,” said Young.

Chief Davis said with so much of Memphis’ crime being committed by kids it’s going to take everyone to help make sure kids in Memphis are getting what they need.

“How do we keep them out of harm’s way, how do we encourage others who could potentially head in that [direction] from a proactive and a preventive standpoint. How do we help them and really have the kind of services that are required to ensure safety in this community,” said Davis.

Now I also had the opportunity to question Mayor Jim Strickland weeks before he is set to leave office about crime. Strickland calling it horrific.

“But we need a clear message from our court systems that violent crime and car theft are not going to be tolerated. You hear that from the police department, but you don’t hear that from the court system,” said Strickland.

Young assured that new crime initiatives are coming for the new year.

