Business leaders to bring in canine security in response to increased burglaries

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Combined, City Gear and Hibbett Sports have experienced more than a dozen smash-and-grabs for the year. That’s why now-CEO Mike Longo is bringing on canine security for extra manpower.

RELATED — Hibbett, City Gear CEO speaks out after another Memphis City Gear location burglarized

Trainers at Allegiance Canine say these are not dogs to play with. They say dogs trained in personal protection deter criminal activity by a high percentage.

When it comes to acting on a threat, the trainers say these canines respond without fear or reservation.

Dog trainer Jacques Boney says the dogs are trained to be neutral in their behavior until it comes time to alert and act.

“When it comes to doing damage, we’re talking about potential broken bones,” he said. “We’re talking about DNA being left if the person does get away. We’re talking about the benefit of a dog being able to take a situation, neutralize a situation, then also go back to work the next day, no issues, no PTSD, no problem, ready to go again.”

Business leaders to bring in canine security in response to increased burglaries