Airways shooting leads to MPD investigation

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Airways Boulevard near Lamar Avenue after 2:00 a.m., according to police.

No word on any victims and no suspect information at this time.

We will update you as we learn more information.

