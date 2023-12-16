Advertise with Us
3 men injured after a shooting on Airways

3 men injured after a shooting on Airways, according to police
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. on Airways Boulevard.

All men were taken to the hospital. Two of the men are in critical condition and the third man is in non-critical condition, according to police.

Police say the men were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

