3 men injured after a shooting on Airways
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. on Airways Boulevard.
All men were taken to the hospital. Two of the men are in critical condition and the third man is in non-critical condition, according to police.
Police say the men were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.
If you have any information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
