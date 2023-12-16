Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.(WFOR)
By WFOR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - Two students have been suspended from a school in Miami after they were accused of creating nude photos of classmates using artificial intelligence.

Around two dozen girls and boys at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy fell victim to the fake nude photos.

The punishment comes after pictures of their faces were taken from the school’s social media account and uploaded into an app that put them on AI-generated bodies.

The two boys accused of the deepfakes are suspended for 10 days, but parents say it’s not enough and that the boys shouldn’t be allowed back.

Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their daughters' faces on nude bodies. (WFOR)

Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway and they are working closely with the state attorney’s office on the case.

Copyright 2023 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son
Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their...
Nude deepfakes at Florida school: 'It made me feel violated'
The U.S. is urging Israel to lower the intensity of its attacks. (CNN, POOL, ISRAEL DEFENSE...
US urges Israel to de-escalate war with Hamas
A "stone-cold" murderer was sentenced to life in prison for the seemingly random killings of a...
Man sentenced to up to life in prison for shooting deaths of retired couple on hiking trail