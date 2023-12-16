Advertise with Us
2 charged after police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police pursuit through Whitehaven on Thursday led to a woman’s death, with several people in the hospital, including a Memphis police officer. Two suspects have been charged as of Friday night.

The Memphis Police Department says that officers approached a white Infiniti SUV with a broken rear passenger-side window around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

The vehicle’s description matched one used while shots were fired at Memphis police officers on Wednesday night.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped off.

The vehicle crashed in the area of E Holmes Road and Fairley Road.

That crash caused a parked vehicle to hit a pedestrian, killing her.

The suspects’ vehicle sped off again and was involved in a second crash, this time involving a Memphis police squad car.

All three men who were inside the SUV are now in custody.

One suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two are in non-critical condition.

A Memphis police officer was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department announced that two of the suspects have been officially charged: an unidentified 17-year-old and 18-year-old Trevor Randle.

Both are charged with property theft ($10,000-$60,000), evading arrest on foot, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Randle is also charged with intentionally evading arrest in auto.

No bond information is available at this time.

Trevor Handle, 18
Trevor Handle, 18(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

