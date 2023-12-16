Advertise with Us
1-year-old boy killed in Frayser shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that killed a one-year-old boy on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. on Wellons Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

