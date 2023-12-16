Advertise with Us
1 person injured after 3-car crash on I-40, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 is causing traffic delays and left one person injured.

According to MPD, the crash involved 3 cars on Interstate 40 in the Covington Pike area.

One injured person was transported to a hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

