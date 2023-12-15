Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to increasing clouds and rain chances for the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern is in place as the end of the week approaches, but a disturbance in the Plains will soon make a move east bringing clouds and rain to the Mid-South for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

