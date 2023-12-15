Woman accidentally shoots friend in chest during a joke, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say shot her friend while she was joking about fighting her.

On December 14, police responded to a shooting call at a residence on Raines Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a female victim had been shot in the chest.

A witness and friend of the victim informed the police that Tiosha Rogers, the suspect, fired one shot and struck the victim.

Police say the witness, Rogers, and the victim were joking about fighting each other.

According to MPD, Rogers playfully grabbed a gun and pointed it at the victim not knowing that the gun was loaded.

Rogers informed the police that she was not arguing or actually fighting with the victim.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

