Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman accidentally shoots friend in chest during a joke, police say

Tiosha Rogers, arrested and charged
Tiosha Rogers, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say shot her friend while she was joking about fighting her.

On December 14, police responded to a shooting call at a residence on Raines Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a female victim had been shot in the chest.

A witness and friend of the victim informed the police that Tiosha Rogers, the suspect, fired one shot and struck the victim.

Police say the witness, Rogers, and the victim were joking about fighting each other.

According to MPD, Rogers playfully grabbed a gun and pointed it at the victim not knowing that the gun was loaded.

Rogers informed the police that she was not arguing or actually fighting with the victim.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody

Latest News

VIDEO: Millington police search for burglar who broke into Cricket Wireless store
VIDEO: Millington police search for burglar who broke into Cricket Wireless store
VIDEO: Millington police search for burglar who broke into Cricket Wireless store
Millington police search for burglar who broke into Cricket Wireless store
Antonio Dunn, charged and arrested
‘I will kill you’: Driver points gun at woman and threatens to shoot her, police say
The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide...
Video: Clarksdale High School choir announced as a winner of national TikTok contest