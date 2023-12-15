Advertise with Us
VIDEO: Millington police search for burglar who broke into Cricket Wireless store

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department is searching for a burglar they say broke into a Cricket Wireless store Friday.

Police say around 4 a.m., the lone bandit smashed out the front window of the store located off Highway 51 and stole a display top that housed four iPhones.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, however, the crime was captured on surveillance video.

Those with information are asked to call the Millington Police Department at 901-873-5623. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

