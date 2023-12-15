Video: Clarksdale High School choir announced as a winner of national TikTok contest

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest.

The choir will receive a $5,000 cash prize from Nationwide.

Look below to watch their contest winning jingle.

