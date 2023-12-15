Advertise with Us
‘Total lack of compassion and dignity’: Dyersburg police officer fired, accused of excessive force during hospital arrest

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police officer has been fired under the accusation of excessive force and other, criminal offenses stemming from an arrest at a local hospital over three months ago.

The Dyersburg Police Department launched a review into the actions of Officer David Ozment following a September 30 arrest at the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

The review included body camera footage of the arrest and the official police report submitted by Ozment.

According to Dyersburg police, Ozment not only violated multiple policies, but he is alleged to have committed criminal offenses, including fabricating government records, official misconduct, official oppression, and assault.

“The total lack of compassion and dignity toward the victim in this case is reprehensible,” the department’s statement reads in part.

DPD turned the findings of its review over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman, which resulted in the case being presented to the Dyer County Grand Jury.

Ozment was placed on suspension on December 5 and fired Thursday.

Action News 5 has reached out to police for a copy of the incident report and DA Goodman for a full list of expected charges.

The department’s full statement can be read below:

