‘Total lack of compassion and dignity’: Dyersburg police officer fired, accused of excessive force during hospital arrest

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police officer has been fired under the accusation of excessive force and other, criminal offenses stemming from an arrest at a local hospital over three months ago.

The Dyersburg Police Department launched a review into the actions of Officer David Ozment following a September 30 arrest at the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

The review included body camera footage of the arrest and the official police report submitted by Ozment.

According to Dyersburg police, Ozment not only violated multiple policies, but he is alleged to have committed criminal offenses, including fabricating government records, official misconduct, official oppression, and assault.

“The total lack of compassion and dignity toward the victim in this case is reprehensible,” the department’s statement reads in part.

DPD turned the findings of its review over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman, which resulted in the case being presented to the Dyer County Grand Jury.

Ozment was placed on suspension on December 5 and fired Thursday.

Action News 5 has reached out to police for a copy of the incident report and DA Goodman for a full list of expected charges.

The department’s full statement can be read below:

The Dyersburg Police Department is represented by professional and dedicated law enforcement officers that serve the citizens of the City of Dyersburg by performing law enforcement functions. Our Code of Ethics clearly state that our fundamental duty is to serve mankind; to safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; to aid all persons in the performance of our duties; to be courteous and kind to all people in the performance of our duties; and to respect the Constitutional rights of all persons to liberty, equality and justice. This officer not only violated multiple policies; he is alleged to have violated criminal offenses to include fabricating government records, official misconduct, official oppression, and assault. The total lack of compassion and dignity toward the victim in this case is reprehensible. The actions of this one officer does not reflect who we are and what we do. The DPD is committed to providing professional law enforcement maintaining the highest of standards. Ozment was placed on suspension December 5, after the initial review and investigation was completed. Ozment was terminated effective December 14th, 2023. All other inquiries should be directed to District Attorney General Danny Goodman.

