Shooting investigation underway at restaurant on Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant on Highland Strip.

The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on S. Highland Street at Ubee’s.

Police are still on the scene as of 5:22 a.m.

No word on how many or if anyone was hurt.

