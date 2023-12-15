Advertise with Us
Shooting investigation underway at restaurant on Highland Strip

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant on Highland Strip.

The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on S. Highland Street at Ubee’s.

Police are still on the scene as of 5:22 a.m.

No word on how many or if anyone was hurt.

