Shooting investigation underway at restaurant on Highland Strip
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant on Highland Strip.
The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on S. Highland Street at Ubee’s.
Police are still on the scene as of 5:22 a.m.
No word on how many or if anyone was hurt.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.